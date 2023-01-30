Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,750 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.67) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.45) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.51) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.52) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,676.50 ($20.76).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($16.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,609.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.14. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.10).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

