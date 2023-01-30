Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,512 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.