Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PHCF stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puhui Wealth Investment Management (PHCF)
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.