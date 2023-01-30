Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PHCF stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

