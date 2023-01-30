Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $125.28 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $125.28 million and approximately $68.55 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.47327716 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $48,523,346.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

