Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 270,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 397,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. Craig Hallum raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $503.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

