QITMEER NETWORK Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $845,367.19 and approximately $359,988.32 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 75.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00399763 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.83 or 0.28060382 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00596431 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.22262678 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $471,557.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.