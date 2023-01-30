QITMEER NETWORK Trading 75.6% Lower This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 75.6% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $837,516.89 and approximately $501,480.78 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.22197778 USD and is down -74.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $543,794.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

