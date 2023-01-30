Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $97.76 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $290.65 million and $97.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00011996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.67 or 0.06839901 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00089680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00057505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,515,544 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

