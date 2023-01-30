Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

XM stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qualtrics International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.