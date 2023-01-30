QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111.15 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. QUASA has a market cap of $111.15 million and $128,036.14 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029158 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00217512 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002741 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144967 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,426.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

