Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.68 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00007895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $91.68 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
