Rakon (RKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $60.41 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Rakon has a market cap of $60.41 million and $19,961.51 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

