Raymond James Cuts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $45.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.02.

NYSE BIP opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

