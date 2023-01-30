Raymond James Cuts Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $13.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

HTBK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,592. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 105,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,603,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

