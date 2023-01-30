Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 380 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.71) to GBX 499 ($6.18) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.33.

Redrow Price Performance

RDWWF stock remained flat at $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

