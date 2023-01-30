Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 380 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.71) to GBX 499 ($6.18) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.33.

Redrow Price Performance

RDWWF stock remained flat at $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.