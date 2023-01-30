Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €0.38 ($0.41) during trading on Monday, hitting €38.21 ($41.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,179,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.26. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a one year high of €100.70 ($109.46).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.