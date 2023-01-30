Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Up 59.2% in January

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

RPHM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. 37,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

