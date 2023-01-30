ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,177,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 823,560 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.09.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.10 million. Equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.