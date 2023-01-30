ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,177,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 823,560 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.09.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.10 million. Equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
