Reviewing FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 28.51% 42.85% 8.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dazed and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $238.92, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Dazed.

90.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dazed has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dazed and FLEETCOR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 5.32 $839.50 million $12.13 16.85

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

