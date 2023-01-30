Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €227.50 ($247.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €177.48. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 52 week high of €227.90 ($247.72).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

