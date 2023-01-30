Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 5.5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.74. 11,826,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 29,691,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after buying an additional 719,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.