Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

RHI opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 9.09%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 98,444 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

