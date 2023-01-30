Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 146 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.79. 74,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,227. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

