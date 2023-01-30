Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.50. The stock had a trading volume of 197,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

