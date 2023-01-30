Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 626,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $334.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

