Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.52. The stock had a trading volume of 568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

