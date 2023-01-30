Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.03 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.64. 1,822,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

