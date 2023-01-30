Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $618,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.5% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 68.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.