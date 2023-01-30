Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,853 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

CVS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.74. 961,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,275,474. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile



CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

