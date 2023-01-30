Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.49. 396,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

