Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 1,831 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 507,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

