Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 435 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 961,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,474. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

