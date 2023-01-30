Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.36. 38,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

