Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 535 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.07. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Biogen

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.