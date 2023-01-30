Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,507 shares in the company, valued at $32,829,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 370,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,198 in the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

