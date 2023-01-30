Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $308.17 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,654.02 or 0.07251728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $308.17 million and $3.91 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,316 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,745.12877249 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,242,736.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

