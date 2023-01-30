Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 45 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.61. The stock had a trading volume of 541,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average of $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $326.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

