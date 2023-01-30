Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.48 on Monday, reaching $365.23. 794,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,225. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.71 and a 200 day moving average of $347.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

