Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. 527,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

