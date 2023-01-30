Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

AMGN traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 491,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.35 and a 200-day moving average of $257.20. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

