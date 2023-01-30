Rossmore Private Capital Buys 380 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

