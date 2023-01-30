Rossmore Private Capital Decreases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,139 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Arvinas by 76.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. 72,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $81.13.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

