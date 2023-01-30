Rossmore Private Capital Has $5.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.16. 6,140,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,077,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

