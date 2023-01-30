Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after acquiring an additional 534,698 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.05. 592,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,802. The firm has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

