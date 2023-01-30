Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,989 shares of company stock worth $24,216,508. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

