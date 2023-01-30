Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.54) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

FRA:DPW remained flat at €39.59 ($43.03) on Monday. 3,007,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.61. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

