Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. 489,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

