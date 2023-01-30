SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at €104.80 ($113.91) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.53. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a fifty-two week high of €125.40 ($136.30).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

