Sapphire Price Tops $0.0235 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and $2,821.93 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.38 or 0.06918954 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00087355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00058356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

