Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,163,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,716,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

